Popular restaurant closes after serving San Francisco-bound travelers for half-century

The Black Oak Restaurant, across Interstate 80 from the former Nut Tree in Vacaville, California, has closed. Google Maps screengrab

Once a staple of trips down Interstate 80 to San Francisco, the Black Oak Restaurant in Vacaville has closed.

The restaurant announced Friday on Facebook that it would be permanently closing after 50 years in business.

“There have been so many wonderful memories and friendships formed at this restaurant that we are very thankful for,” says a notice posted on Facebook. “We will miss all of you.”

The restaurant has since closed, SFGate reported.

Located opposite the former Nut Tree, the restaurant was a frequent stop for travelers heading between Sacramento and San Francisco when there were few other options.

The Black Oak Restaurant was known for “generous portions of comfort food such as homemade buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy and Irish eggs Benedict served with a corned beef hash,” SFGate reported.

“NOOO!!!!!!” wrote one customer on Facebook. “Our family is heartbroken! This was our signatory meetup spot!”

“Our family has so many good memories eating there; and yes we were always treated like family,” reads another comment. “A great loss to the community.”

“My folks always looked forward to their breakfast every time they visit from Oregon so much so that often they planned the trip so they drove all night so as to get here at breakfast time they would insist on going there every morning of the visit,” wrote another customer.