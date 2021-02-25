Update: No threat, Jesuit High off lockdown after deputies respond to ‘suspicious device’

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded midday Thursday to reports of a “suspicious device” in a Carmichael neighborhood, but the area was deemed safe to the public less than an hour later and roadways reopened to the public.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 11:30 a.m. there was a large police presence on Mission Avenue between Fair Oaks Boulevard and Arden Way.

“Police presence still in area but roadways are now open and there is no current threat to the area,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after 12:10 p.m.

Jesuit High School in Carmichael went on lockdown as a precaution shortly after 11:30 a.m. but stopped sheltering in place shortly after noon, school officials said. The incident was not on the campus, the school said in social media posts.

Jesuit High School, located at Mission and Fair Oaks, tweeted shortly before noon: “Out of an abundance of caution, Jesuit Sacramento is being asked to Shelter in Place while the Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Detail is in the process of rendering their scene safe.”

Fewer than 600 students and staff members were on lockdown on campus. Elizabeth Sands, communications director for the school, told The Sacramento Bee two-thirds of students are on campus learning in-person, while the rest of the students are learning online.