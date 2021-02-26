Placer County leads region in COVID vaccination rate. It has administered 100,000 doses

Placer County administered its 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, the county announced.

Placer, home to more than 400,000 residents, has the highest vaccination rate per capita in the region. According to data from the California Department of Public Health, Placer County has administered 25,732 doses per 100,000, surpassing the rates for Sacramento County, which stands at 17,294 doses per 100,000.

The county’s vaccine clinic in Roseville has vaccinated 30,000 people since its opening, often administering more than 1,000 shots per day, according to the county’s public health department.

In February, the clinic opened appointments to education and childcare workers, and first responders, making it one of the first counties to do so in the region.

Appointments were difficult to schedule earlier this month because of the limited amount of vaccine, but as of Friday morning, the county still had available slots to receive the vaccine Friday afternoon. Appointments can be scheduled on the county’s website.

County officials said in public meetings last month that they have the capacity to ramp up vaccinations, but lack enough vaccine to do so.

“I just keep trying to share that it’s the vaccine that we’re lacking. It’s not the manpower, the staff power, the woman power, the nurse power. We’ve got all that together,” said Supervisor Cindy Gustafson in a January meeting. She represents the Lake Tahoe area.