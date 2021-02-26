Missing San Francisco, Michigan teens last seen in Sacramento, police say

Police say Katlin Gallaread, 14, missing from San Francisco; and Tyler Sexton, 16, missing from Monroe, Mich., were last seen in Sacramento and may be riding public transportation.

A pair of missing teenagers — a 14-year-old girl from San Francisco and a 16-year-old boy from Michigan — were last seen traveling together in Sacramento, law enforcement officials said.

The San Francisco Police Department in an initial statement Feb. 18 said Katlin Gallaread, who is approximately 5-foot-1 and 90 pounds, had not been seen or heard from by family since leaving her home the night of Feb. 16 or before early afternoon Feb. 17. Katlin lives in San Francisco, police said.

In an update Thursday night, SFPD said it “obtained new information that missing juvenile Katlin Gallaread is possibly in the company of a runaway juvenile” from Monroe, Mich., named Tyler Sexton, age 16, described as 5-foot-6 and 155 pounds.

“The two are believed to be traveling together and their last known location was in Sacramento,” SFPD wrote in a news release. “They may be traveling by bus or train.”

Update to Missing Teenager Investigation



Please visit the attached link to learn more regarding this case ️ https://t.co/qdcdqjXNXG pic.twitter.com/eKvahVvMFn — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 26, 2021

It was not clear exactly when or where the pair were seen in Sacramento. The post includes a surveillance photo of the two teens wearing dark clothing and masks while riding public transportation, but the photo is not dated.

Katlin’s father, Jason Gallaread, told Bay Area news media that Katlin withdrew her savings from a bank in West Sacramento on Saturday.

Anyone who sees either missing juvenile is urged to contact local law enforcement, SFPD said.