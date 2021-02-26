Sacramento Major League Soccer expansion deal collapses. Key investor backs out

Sacramento’s supposedly sure bet on becoming a Major League Soccer city has fallen flat.

In a surprise move, Los Angeles Billionaire Ron Burkle on Friday informed the league “that based on issues with the project related to COVID-19, he has decided to not move forward with the acquisition of an MLS expansion team in Sacramento,” according to a statement issued Friday evening by the league.

The deal appeared to have been firmly in place in October of 2019 when a major announcement was made in downtown Sacramento, featuring Burkle, league and city officials.

However, Burkle and league officials failed to agree to a final contract deal, with sticking points including the $300 million cost of the stadium, which was to have been built in the downtown railyard.

Burkle made a point the day of that announcement in saying he was not pleased with the amount required as an entrance fee into the league, a number that had jumped from $150 million to $200 million by the time Sacramento’s entry bid was accepted by the league. But, he said, he felt he could make the deal work.

Since then, the soccer stadium costs have escalated during a one-year construction delay caused by the COVID-19 crisis which hit last year just months before the team was planning to begin stadium construction.

Although Burkle signed a preliminary agreement in 2019 with MLS, the two sides never came to an agreement on a formal long-form agreement.

MLS officials and Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Friday they have not given up on bringing a team to Sacramento, but cannot do it unless they find new investors.

“After working for many years to bring an MLS team to Sacramento, the league continues to believe it can be a great MLS market,” league officials said. “In the coming days, the League will work with Mayor Darrell Steinberg to evaluate possible next steps for MLS in Sacramento.

“I want to thank Mayor Steinberg for his continued efforts to bring MLS to Sacramento,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “His commitment to the city and delivering for its passionate soccer fans should make all citizens of Sacramento proud.

“Interest in owning a club in Major League Soccer has never been higher. And I remain incredibly optimistic about finalizing expansion plans for our 30th team.”

Steinberg issued a statement Friday afternoon saying he is disappointed that Burkle backed out of the deal, but said the city will continue what has been a decade-long effort to move the Sacramento Republic FC team up the the existing lower tier soccer league.

“Sacramento’s rightful quest for Major League Soccer is far from done,” Steinberg said. “It took multiple stops and starts to keep the Kings. We won then, and we will win again.

“I am very disappointed in Ron Burkle’s decision to step out of his October 2019 public commitment to our city,” Steinberg said. “Despite the difficult past year for our city, we have upheld every commitment to Mr. Burkle, the league, and our community. We took major steps steps to welcome Major League Soccer to a new stadium in The Railyards, and we remain prepared to move forward immediately.

“I greatly appreciate the support of Commissioner Don Garber and MLS. They have done right by us, and they continue to stand behind us.

“We will still bring MLS to Sacramento, and we will work with the league to find a new lead investor.

“We are not starting from scratch by any means. We have an approved stadium plan and an approved plan to build and pay for infrastructure. We also have the best fan base in the country – one that has shown time and time again that it can support an MLS team.

“We have only begun to fight for what our city deserves.”