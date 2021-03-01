Sacramento man, 45, dies after SUV overturns on I-80 near Davis

A Sacramento man was killed in a single-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80, just outside of Davis, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., when a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe heading westbound lost control just west of the Highway 113 interchange and overturned, the CHP’s Solano office said in a news release.

The driver, an unidentified 45-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, CHP officials said.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the CHP.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Solano County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.