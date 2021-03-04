Motorcyclist killed, Citrus Heights man arrested in head-on crash near Elverta

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck Wednesday evening in north Sacramento County and the pickup driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Elverta Road near 16th Street, east of Elverta, where they determined a Ford F-150 driven by a 27-year-old Citrus Heights man collided with a “Harley-Davidson style” motorcycle, the CHP North Sacramento office said in a news release.

The motorcycle rider, a 61-year-old Elverta man, was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected, according to the news release.

The F-150 driver remained at the scene and was arrested by CHP officers on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

Neither party was identified. The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The CHP said it is still investigating the circumstances of the head-on collision.