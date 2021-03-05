Local
Two-alarm fire burning near Discovery Park in Sacramento, spreading slowly
A two-alarm vegetation fire is burning near Discovery Park, officials said early Friday afternoon.
No structures are threatened and the fire is spreading slowly but in an area with difficult access, the Sacramento Fire Department said in social media posts shortly after noon.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from Interstate 5 near Garden Highway as of 12:30 p.m., Caltrans traffic cameras show.
No other details were immediately available.
