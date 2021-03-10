Fatal crash closes 3 lanes of I-80 in Roseville, authorities say

Authorities are responding Wednesday morning to a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Roseville.

A three-vehicle collision was reported just after 5:30 a.m. between the Douglas Boulevard and Riverside Avenue exits on westbound I-80, and the coroner has been dispatched after at least one involved party died, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

Caltrans in a tweet just after 6:30 a.m. said three of the four westbound lanes are blocked in the area due to the collision, with no estimated time of reopening.

No other details were immediately available.

Drivers should expect significant delays. Caltrans live traffic cameras showed gridlock extending at least through the Highway 65 interchange as of 6:45 a.m.