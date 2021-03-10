Local

Fatal crash closes 3 lanes of I-80 in Roseville, authorities say

Authorities are responding Wednesday morning to a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Roseville.

A three-vehicle collision was reported just after 5:30 a.m. between the Douglas Boulevard and Riverside Avenue exits on westbound I-80, and the coroner has been dispatched after at least one involved party died, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

Caltrans in a tweet just after 6:30 a.m. said three of the four westbound lanes are blocked in the area due to the collision, with no estimated time of reopening.

No other details were immediately available.

Drivers should expect significant delays. Caltrans live traffic cameras showed gridlock extending at least through the Highway 65 interchange as of 6:45 a.m.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
