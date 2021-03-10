Sacramento to gain $121 million in stimulus. ‘We will put this money to work,’ Steinberg says

Sacramento stands to get an estimated $121.6 million, and Sacramento County should receive $301 million, from the COVID relief package that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law later this week.

The House passed the plan Wednesday, 220 to 211. It includes a total of $350 billion for state and local aid.

California’s state government is expected to get about $26 billion, while local governments in the state should get $16.6 billion.

While each state gets at least $500 million, the distributions are then based on formulas that take into account economic need and other factors.

In Sacramento, the mayor’s office said it was much needed, and said more could be on the way. Last year, the entire city budget stood at $1.3 billion.

“We will put this money back to work in our community the same way we did with our earlier CARES Act funding: to help small businesses, provide workforce training and youth programs, shelter our unhoused residents, build affordable housing, and speed the recovery of our creative economy and cultural institutions,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The CARES act provided aid to cities and states last year.

This state and local aid package was one of the most controversial parts of the bill. Republicans railed against the aid, saying it was particularly unnecessary for the state of California, where revenue has exceeded estimates.

“If you are a hardworking taxpayer, sorry,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield. “You just send a bill. But if you are in San Francisco, we are going to help pay for your deficit.”

Bakersfield stands to get $96.2 million from the aid package.

Here are congressional estimates of the anticipated allotments:

▪ San Joaquin County, $147.8 million.

▪ Placer County, $77.2 million.

▪ El Dorado County, $37.4 million.

▪ Stanislaus County, $106.8 million.

▪ Yolo County, $42.76 million

For cities:

▪ West Sacramento, $11.6 million.

▪ Roseville, $17.7 million.

▪ Elk Grove, $23 million.

▪ Modesto, $47.4 million.

▪ Davis, $18.55 million.

▪ Rancho Cordova, $15.8 million.

▪ Woodland, $12.8 million.

▪ Stockton, $85.46 million.