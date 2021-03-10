Thunderstorms bring hail to Sacramento region; heavy rainfall and strong winds possible

Thunderstorms were moving through the Sacramento region Wednesday afternoon, potentially hitting the area with large amounts of small hail, strong wind and heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service reported.

At 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Woodland and moving northeast at 15 mph, according to the weather service. Scattered thunderstorms also continued to develop throughout the area. By 1:30 p.m., residents were already reporting on social media of small hail falling in the Davis and Woodland areas.

Weather service forecasters warned these storms could impact Sacramento Roseville, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, West Sacramento, Dixon, Winters, Knights Landing, Madison, Zamora, Robbins, Kirkville, Rio Linda, Nicolaus, Pleasant Grove, Elverta, the Arco Arena area and Verona.

The storms could possibly produce accumulating small hail and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph. The weather service also warned that these storms may cause localized flooding and very slippery roads. Forecasters urged drivers not to drive vehicles through flooded roads; conditions can deteriorate rapidly.

”Be prepared for hail-covered roads,” said a report from the weather service. “Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.”

Scattered thunderstorms continue to develop across the area. Small accumulating hail will be the biggest threat with any of the stronger cells. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jwO24vhL45 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 10, 2021