Some Sacramento suburban areas were without power, SMUD says. Most have been restored
Some 35,000 customers in the suburbs northeast of Sacramento were without power Wednesday night, according to Sacramento Municipal Utility District officials.
In the Citrus Heights and Orangevale areas, a vehicle crashed into a pole, causing outages to 17,000 customers, SMUD tweeted just after 8:20 p.m. By 8:30, that number was down to just over 5,300.
Also, about 18,000 in the Arden Arcade were temporarily without service, but that number dropped significantly to under 750 by 8:35 p.m. The cause for these outages was unknown.
To stay up to date, check smud.com/outages.
