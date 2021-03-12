Two children, three adults killed in suspected DUI crash on I-5 in French Camp

Two children and three adults were killed in a solo vehicle high-speed crash on Interstate 5 in French Camp Thursday night.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Stockton man, is believed to have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Toyota was northbound on the Interstate at 11 p.m. when the driver veered to the right and left the roadway north of Roth Road, the CHP said.

The vehicle crashed through a road sign then hit a tree on the side of the road.

Due to the severe impact of this collision, a child and two adults in the vehicle died at the scene, said Officer Ruben Jones.

An adult and a child who were in the back seat were taken to a nearby hospital but ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

It was determined that the two children and one adult who were in the back seat were not using safety restraints.

The ages of the children were not released Friday morning, nor any additional identifying information about the adults.

“The effects of this tragic event are far reaching and totally preventable,” the CHP posted on its Facebook page. “This tragedy affects the families, the first responders and the community.”

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.