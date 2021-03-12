Placer County among 13 counties moving into the red tier on Sunday, state officials say

This is a developing story; check with sacbee.com for updates.

Placer County will be one of 13 counties to move into the red tier of coronavirus restrictions from the more-restrictive purple tier starting Sunday, according to California health officials.

The announcement Friday came after the California Department of Public Health ease the threshold for its Blueprint for a Safety Economy. The other 12 counties are: Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Tuolumne counties.

Sacramento and Yuba counties are among 13 counties that are slated to move into the red tier on Wednesday, state health officials also said Friday.

The moves came as state reached its goal of vaccinating 2 million people in underserved communities on Friday, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. The state had set aside 40% of all vaccine doses for people living in vulnerable neighborhoods. While race and ethnicity aren’t explicit factors, the 400 neighborhoods identified by ZIP code overlap heavily with neighborhoods with higher populations of residents who are Black, Latino and Asian and Pacific Islander, officials said.

“California is doubling down on its mission to keep equity a top priority as we continue to get COVID-19 doses into the arms of all Californians as safely and quickly as possible,” Ghaly said in a news release. “Focusing on the individuals who have been hardest hit by this pandemic is the right thing to do and also ensures we are having the greatest impact in reducing transmission, protecting our health care delivery system and saving lives.”

Under the relaxed rules, counties can move from purple to red with a COVID case rate of 10 per 100,000 people, rather than the prior standard of 7 per 100,000.

The change to the red tier means indoor dining and movie theaters are allowed at 25% capacity with a maximum of 100 people. Gyms can re-open indoors at 10% capacity, according to the guidelines. Museums, zoos and aquariums can also have indoor activities at 25% capacity.