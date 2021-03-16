Local

Fatal crash closes southbound Highway 160 near Antioch Bridge, CHP says

Southbound Highway 160 is closed in south Sacramento County due to a fatal crash just north of the Antioch Bridge, authorities said early Tuesday morning.

A two-vehicle head-on collision resulting in at least one fatality was reported shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

Caltrans tweeted just after 6 a.m. that all southbound lanes remain blocked in the area with no estimated time of reopening.

No other details were immediately available. Drivers should use alternate routes.

