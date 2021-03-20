Kennedy High School football player dies after collapsing during Friday night game

The Kennedy High School student-athlete who collapsed on the sideline in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s spring football game has died, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The senior lineman, identified by school officials as Emmanuel Antwi, collapsed as the team played Hiram Johnson High in its season opener on the Greenhaven campus. He was given medical attention, including CPR for some 10 minutes, before being taken to a hospital and the game was canceled.

“Today, we learned that Emmanuel Antwi, a John F. Kennedy senior athlete, died after a medical emergency during Friday night’s football game,” the district said in a release. “We do not have many details to share beyond this. Our hearts go out to Emmanuel’s family and our school community during this difficult time. We ask all to give them privacy and time for healing and comfort as they grieve.”

Deaths in youth football are very rare. There were 34 deaths in the last 10 years among middle school and high school athletes that were directly attributable to football, according to an annual study on football injuries prepared in part by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those are spinal and head injuries that directly caused a death. The study says an additional 70 deaths were indirectly caused by football, including problems like overexertion and medical complications arising.

Youth sports is generally much safer than it was 50 years ago, according to the study. There was an average of 2.6 deaths directly caused by football per 100,000 players in 1968; in 2019, that number was 0.36.

In 2020, a year hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no deaths directly caused by football. Of the six middle school and high school players who died in 2020 indirectly related to football, all of them were offensive or defensive linemen. Half died of heat stroke.