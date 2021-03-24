Pollen allergy season in full swing in Sacramento area as dry spring weather returns

As warmer dry weather returns to the Sacramento area this weekend, the spring pollen allergy season will likely have many sneezing with stuffy noses and red watery eyes.

Last year, fewer people were affected by pollen allergies throughout the country as businesses and schools closed to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Everyone is still being asked to wear masks this year, which will slow the COVID-19 spread and reduce exposure to pollen. But more businesses and schools are reopening, and more people this spring are feeling safer to venture outdoors while observing COVID-19 safety protocols. That could lead to more exposure to the tiny pollen grains floating through the air.

The allergy forecasting website Pollen.com on Monday put Sacramento at 8.8 out of 12, which is considered a medium-to-high level on its pollen index. On Tuesday, when gusty winds pounded the area, Sacramento had a high pollen count of 10.4. The top allergens were tree allergens mulberry, ash and oak.

The forecast for Wednesday was 9.1 for Sacramento, also a medium-to-high pollen count. And it’s supposed to stay at the same level through the weekend with pollen counts reaching 9 on Thursday, 9.8 Friday, 9.6 Saturday and 9.9 Sunday, according to Pollen.com’s five-day forecast.

Pollen is one of the most common triggers of seasonal allergies; pollen allergy is also known as “hay fever.” Most pollen that cause allergic reactions come from trees, weeds and grasses.

Sutter Health allergist explains Sacramento pollen

Dr. Mark Grijnsztein, a Sutter Health allergist with offices in Sacramento and Elk Grove, said this year’s spring allergy season seems to be starting right on time.

The allergy season begins in the Sacramento area as wet winter weather subsides and tree pollen begins to blow through the air. But grass pollen is the main allergen in the region, which begins appearing in mid-March and continues through the summer months, the allergist said.

“I see more people allergic to grass pollen than tree pollen,” said Grijnsztein, who specializes in allergy and immunology for children and adults. “That’s how Sacramento gets such a bad reputation for allergies, because the grass pollen season is so long.”

Everything is on a timetable when it comes to allergies, Grijnsztein said, and the severity of allergy symptoms will vary depending on the patient and the type of exposure to allergens. In terms of those suffering with tree or grass pollen allergies, he said, “I think they’re both going to suffer.”

The Sacramento area’s typical dry weather in the spring and summer and the fact that it sits in a valley surrounded by large agricultural spaces are factors that contribute to the severity of the allergy season.

“Rain tends to ease the symptoms because it knocks the pollen out of the air,” Grijnsztein said. “And wind helps disperse the pollen... it’s being forced into your face.”

Treatment for allergy symptoms

Treatment for seasonal allergies depends on the severity of the symptoms. It begins with avoidance by limiting time outdoors, closing windows and changing filters in air conditioning units, Grijnsztein said.

Those suffering with allergy symptoms should also shower at the end of the day, washing away traces of pollen on their skin and hair, he said. The allergist also recommends that patients wash their bed sheets, further reducing the exposure to pollen overnight.

Over-the-counter medications also work well for those hoping to alleviate seasonal allergy symptoms, Grijnsztein said. For those suffering from prolonged symptoms, especially those with asthma, he recommends allergy shots.

Where does Sacramento rank among allergy cities?

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in late February released its annual ranking of the 100 most populous metropolitan areas in the U.S. with the most challenging environments for spring and fall allergies. Cities are ranked based on three factors: spring and fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use, and availability of board-certified allergists, according to a news release from the foundation.

Sacramento was ranked at No. 90 on the list, indicating lower-than-average allergy problems. Its score was 49.82, below the year’s average of 64.43. Sacramento was ranked at No. 85 for spring allergy season and 93 for the fall.

Other Northern California cities with good scores included San Francisco ranked at No. 88, Fresno at No. 92 and Stockton at No. 95.

Scranton, Pa., was ranked at No. 1 on the list with the worst score of 100, and Riverside was the only California city with a worse-than-average overall score of 78.67 and was ranked at No. 16.

Pollen allergy symptoms include:

Runny nose and mucus production

Sneezing

Itchy nose, eyes, ears and mouth

Stuffy nose (nasal congestion)

Red and watery eyes

Swelling around the eyes

Fewer people were affected by pollen allergies in 2020, according to the foundation. Officials there said experts expected at the beginning of the year that weather and pollen would have significant effects on the severity of the allergy season, but COVID-19 restrictions kept more people indoors and led to less pollen exposure. Closed schools last spring also resulted in children feeling the least impact from seasonal allergies.

Grijnsztein said he is not surprised by the national trend last year; he also saw fewer patients last year. When the pandemic first began a year ago, his clinic was closed to prevent further spread of COVID-19. After the clinic reopened in May, there were still slightly fewer patients throughout the rest of the year.

He said he expects the trend to continue this spring allergy season, since health experts this year are still asking everyone to wear facial coverings to prevent further spread of the virus. But with more schools and businesses reopening this spring, the allergist says he’s likely to see more patients with allergies this year.

“There will be more exposure, but the masks will help,” Grijnsztein said about reducing exposure to tree or grass pollen. “More (patients) than last year, but less than a typical year.”