Homeless camps evacuated after Caltrans crews in Sacramento exposed to powdery substance

Authorities evacuated nearby homeless camps and a hazardous materials team was called to the scene after Caltrans workers complained of respiratory irritation after being exposed to a powdery substance in an industrial park area near Old North Sacramento.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Sacramento Fire Department announced that the hazardous materials incident occurred in the 2100 block of Evergreen Street in the Erikson Industrial Park area just south of Arden Way.

The Caltrans workers exposed to the powdery substance and complaining of respiratory irritation were examined by medics at the scene and released, fire officials said.

Homeless encampments downwind from the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure, fire officials said. Authorities closed Evergreen south of Arden as the hazardous materials team worked at the scene.

As of 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had not determined what was the powdery substance. Fire officials said the unidentified substance had been contained and the area was deemed safe.

Caltrans crews will be handling the removal of the unidentified substance, according to the Fire Department. The street was reopened and the people living in the nearby homeless encampments were allowed to return.