Four new judges appointed to Sacramento Superior Court bench by Gov. Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment Thursday of 18 California superior court judges, including four named to Sacramento Superior Court to fill vacancies created by retirements.

George A. Acero, 45, of West Sacramento was named to replace retired Judge Raoul M. Thorbourne. Acero, who is registered to vote without party preference, has owned the employment law firm Acero Law since 2016.

He previously was a partner at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP and an associate at Porter Scott. Acero graduated from the UC Berkeley School of Law.

Dena M. Coggins, 42, of Sacramento was appointed to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David W. Abbott.

Coggins, a Democrat, has served as an administrative law judge since 2018 and previously worked for the California Victim Compensation Board as supervising attorney and hearing officer and as Gov. Jerry Brown’s deputy legal affairs secretary.

She also served as an associate at Downey Brand LLP and Morrison & Foerster LLP, and is a graduate of the University of Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.

Jonathan Robert Hayes, 45, of Sacramento has been named to replace retiring Judge Alan G. Perkins.

Hayes, a Democrat, has been a partner at Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora LLP and is a McGeorge graduate.

Augustin R. Jimenez, 67, of Carmichael was named to replace Judge Eugene L. Balonon.

Jimenez, a Democrat, has served as deputy general counsel at the California State Transportation Agency and previously worked at the Business, Transportation and Housing Agency. Jimenez also was a partner at Barbosa Garcia LLP and senior associate at Barbosa, Garcia & Barnes.

He also worked as a legislative analyst for the city of Los Angeles and as assistant city attorney in Seattle. He graduated from the University of Washington School of Law.