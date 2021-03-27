Gregory Kondos dies at 97. His landscapes, accentuated in blues, made Sacramento artist iconic

Gregory Kondos in 2013 at the Crocker Art Gallery. The renowned painter died Friday, March 26, 2021, in Sacramento at the age of 97. Sacramento Bee file

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Gregory Kondos — the luminous artist whose glorious paintings of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, thickly accentuated in deep blues, made him an icon in Sacramento and across the world — has died after a brief illness.

Kondos was 97 and died at his Sacramento home on Friday just days short of his April 2 birthday.

“I didn’t realize how hard this was going to be until I got up this morning and he was gone,” Moni Van Kamp Kondos, the painter’s wife of 25 years, said on Saturday.

Along with his dear friend Wayne Thiebaud, Kondos built an international reputation in the art world while maintaining a home in Sacramento and a loving passion for the region’s landscapes, its rivers and its people.

He was, his friends and loved ones say, a man of the world but a Sacramento boy. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts and forever the son of Greek immigrants, Kondos made an indelible mark in Sacramento over more eight decades. He was dedicated enough to paint every day, even when he could no longer stand steadily. He painted from his wheelchair. He painted from his heart.

“Our life has been full,” Van Kamp said. “Gregory was always painting. We would go places, and I would drive and he would be sketching. He made every day special.”

Painter Gregory Kondos works on a commission painting for the new Sacramento International Airport at his Clarksburg studio Tuesday November 9, 2010. The renowned painter died Friday, March 26, 2021, in Sacramento at the age of 97. Andy Alfaro Sacramento Bee file

Kondos painted the Pacific Ocean from his home in Pacific Grove, the American Southwest from his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He painted France and Greece, and around the world. But it was paintings of the Delta and the surrounding Sacramento Valley that made his reputation.

“He’s widely traveled, but he has a solitary communion with nature that characterizes his work,” Crocker chief curator Scott Shields told The Sacramento Bee in 2013.

Said his friend Thiebaud in 2013: “He makes a sweeping gesture and then adds detail with quick stops like exclamation points. He addresses horizons, rivers, seas, those things that change constantly with looseness and freedom and a kind of brush dancing.”

The art galley at Sacramento City College, where Kondos taught for years, bears his name. His 510-foot-long glass mural “River’s Edge” adorns the Sacramento International Airport. Kondos’ work earned him election to the National Academy in New York, a rarity for a California-based artist.

In addition to his wife, Kondos is survived by his daughter, Valorie Kondos Field, and her husband, Bobby Field. A memorial service is pending.