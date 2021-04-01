Sacramento’s grim winter: COVID pushed death tally to highest in two decades

Far more Sacramento County residents died in December and January than during any other two months in at least the past 20 years, according to a Bee review of new state and federal health data.

Nearly 2,900 Sacramento County residents died in December and January — about one of every 500 residents, according to the California Department of Public Health. That’s a rise of more than 675 deaths, or 30%, from the same months a year earlier.

Before late 2020, Sacramento County had not previously seen more than 2,300 deaths during any two consecutive months since at least 1999, if ever, state and federal data show.

COVID-19 spread across the county, state and nation at an unprecedented pace during December and January. Across California, deaths rose by about 33,000, or 67%, as compared to the same two months a year prior.

Deaths rose fastest among the elderly - the age group most susceptible to COVID-19.

About 940 Sacramento County residents 85 and older died during December and January, up 42% from the same period a year prior.

Deaths also rose quickly among residents of color.

About 1,150 Black, Latino, Asian or multi-race Sacramento County residents died in December and January, up 42% from the prior year. By comparison, deaths among white Sacramento County residents rose by 23% as compared to the prior year.

Deaths across the state, county and nation have fallen significantly since January as the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has quickened.