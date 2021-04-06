Are you vaccinated and reuniting with loved ones? Tell us your story with a video

Craig Rawls, an Army National Guardsman, right, speaks with his wife Chris Rawls, with only a face mask as a protective garment at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins, Miss., as part of Operation “Family Reunion,” Thursday, April 1, 2021. Due to the relaxation of protocols designed to slow the spread of coronavirus, the veterans home allowed indoor, in-person visits between veterans and two family members without the use of PPE for the first time since March of 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

People are coming home. Grandparents are hugging grandchildren for the first time in a year. Elderly nursing home residents are embracing their loved ones. Friends kept at a Zoom distance are together again.

We know these COVID reunions are happening all over the Sacramento region right now. Thousands will occur this month as more and more people received the vaccine.

We want to hear your story. The Sacramento Bee invites you to submit a video and short description of your safe, fully vaccinated COVID reunion over the next few weeks. Please share your joy with the community as the region begins to slowly open back up.

