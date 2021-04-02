Coroner identifies 19-year-old Sacramento man killed in Thursday crash into tree

A 19-year-old Sacramento man was killed in a single-vehicle crash into a tree early Thursday morning, according to police and coroner’s officials.

Police responded to investigate the collision, which was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at Del Paso and El Centro roads in the Westlake neighborhood north of Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department’s daily activity log.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene, police said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old William Smith of Sacramento.

No other details have been released.