One person killed in Roseville after car crashes into tree in center median

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Roseville and another person was hospitalized.

Roseville Police spokesman Rob Baquera said dispatchers were called regarding a crash on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard between Jonquil Drive and Horncastle Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The driver drifted from the northbound lanes of traffic into the center median and collided with a tree, police said.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. One person had suffered major, life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered moderate injuries.

The former was pronounced dead at the hospital by medical personnel, according to Baquera.

The other remained hospitalized. The survivor is believed by police to have been the driver of the vehicle. Investigators are considering arresting the driver, Baquera said.

Both directions of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard were closed for several hours because of the crash.