Anyone 16 and up can now register for a vaccination at this Sacramento health system

In a major step forward, UC Davis Health in Sacramento has announced it will start opening appointments Tuesday for anyone age 16 and older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

That makes the local health system the first in Sacramento to essentially expand virus inoculations to the entire adult population.

The state of California has instructed counties to do the same beginning on April 15. Most vaccinations are reserved for people 50 and older, and people will underlying health conditions.

“This is the day we have all been waiting for, when we can essentially vaccinate all adults,” Davis Health spokesman Steve Telliano said Tuesday. “A year ago at this time, we were in a lockdown and seeing a surge in cases.

“It is great to be at this point, and really hopefully to get on top of the virus spread.”

UC Davis made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday night. The shots are available to UC Davis Health patients, as well as to non-patients.

UC Davis Health patients can schedule at https://ucdavis.health/3sOOR7o. Those who are not already UC Davis Health patients can schedule at https://ucdavis.health/3mjLItY.

The appointments will be available as vaccination doses are available, UC Davis said.

Telliano said Davis health officials decided this week to open vaccinations to lower age groups ahead of the state plan because the Davis system has been getting more vaccine shipments, and more reliable shipments, and because the number of people signing up for shots dropped off slightly.

“We have found over the past couple of days we are not getting enough people from (the state’s) MyTurn (website) and other places to fill all those appointments,” he said. “Rather than have vaccine sitting, we decided to move to the next level, to make sure we are using the vaccine that we have.”

UC Davis Health is also reaching out to local churches to recruit people for shots who otherwise might be hesitant, and has begun sending vaccine teams out to people who are homebound.