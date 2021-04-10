Local

Fire torches Chinese church in downtown Sacramento; no injuries reported in 3-alarm blaze

Flames are seen coming from the south side of the Chinese Gospel Mission on 15th Street in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Flames are seen coming from the south side of the Chinese Gospel Mission on 15th Street in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Sacramento Fire Department

A three-alarm fire ripped through a small church Saturday morning in downtown Sacramento, the cause of which is under investigation.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel were called to the blaze at the Chinese Gospel Mission on the 1900 block of 15th Street near T Street around 7:30 a.m. where flames were seen shooting up from the building’s south gable end and against an adjacent three-story residential structure.

Within the hour, firefighters had contained the blaze, which is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

