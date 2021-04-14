See in-person Ramadan prayers resume in Sacramento after year hiatus because of COVID

For the more than 20 Sacramento area mosques, this week marked a move toward normalcy as in-person Ramadan prayers returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That doesn’t mean everything is exactly normal.
Masjid Annur in south Sacramento, one of the region’s largest mosques, would typically cater to more than 1,500 attendees every evening. Muslims would stand and bow shoulder-to-shoulder in during Taraweeh prayers, commemorating the holy month and listening to the imam recite the entire Quran. During the month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, and often break their fast together.
This year, worshipers were more than 4 feet apart, and in masks. Taraweeh prayers have been shortened to about 45 minutes — down from 2 hours — so that imams will only be able to finish just over half of the Quran’s pages. Food, activities and other services, such as babysitting, have been canceled to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Haroon Shaikh, vice president of the Islamic Center, said dozens of volunteers helped prepare lighting, speakers, and marked prayer spots and lined up wooden palettes in the parking lot to section off an outdoor prayer area in the parking lot. Shaikh said the organizers want to create a comfortable way for the community to pray together.
“We miss having mosques filled to capacity with families and children who come to pray and celebrate, but we need to do what is safe and responsible,” Shaikh said.
“Muslims are historically on the forefront of science and medicine. We consulted with doctors in our community and the county rules, and implemented these safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We want our community healthy and here for the next Ramadan and next.”
