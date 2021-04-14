See in-person Ramadan prayers resume in Sacramento after year hiatus because of COVID

For the more than 20 Sacramento area mosques, this week marked a move toward normalcy as in-person Ramadan prayers returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That doesn’t mean everything is exactly normal.

Masjid Annur in south Sacramento, one of the region’s largest mosques, would typically cater to more than 1,500 attendees every evening. Muslims would stand and bow shoulder-to-shoulder in during Taraweeh prayers, commemorating the holy month and listening to the imam recite the entire Quran. During the month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, and often break their fast together.

This year, worshipers were more than 4 feet apart, and in masks. Taraweeh prayers have been shortened to about 45 minutes — down from 2 hours — so that imams will only be able to finish just over half of the Quran’s pages. Food, activities and other services, such as babysitting, have been canceled to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Haroon Shaikh, vice president of the Islamic Center, said dozens of volunteers helped prepare lighting, speakers, and marked prayer spots and lined up wooden palettes in the parking lot to section off an outdoor prayer area in the parking lot. Shaikh said the organizers want to create a comfortable way for the community to pray together.

“We miss having mosques filled to capacity with families and children who come to pray and celebrate, but we need to do what is safe and responsible,” Shaikh said.

“Muslims are historically on the forefront of science and medicine. We consulted with doctors in our community and the county rules, and implemented these safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We want our community healthy and here for the next Ramadan and next.”

Khaled Hamid, left, of Sacramento, and 17-year-old Vokil Alla Nur, of Elk Grove, stand among distanced and mask-wearing worshippers in a sectioned off part of the parking lot at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in south Sacramento on Tuesday during Taraweeh prayers after the first day of fasting for Muslims during Ramadan. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Worshippers wear masks and socially distanced inside south Sacramento’s Masjid Annur Islamic Center gather for Taraweeh prayers Tuesday. Around 400 people, spread out between indoors and outdoors, attended. Before the coronavirus, they would stand be should-to-shoulder in prayer. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

In a sectioned off part of the parking lot at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in south Sacramento, worshippers wear masks and are distanced more than usual after the first day of fasting for Muslims during Ramadan on Tuesday. Muslims fast during the holy month from dawn to sunset, then often break fast together. This year, the picnic tables are wrapped in caution tape because of the pandemic. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Worshippers social distance outside the main women’s section at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in south Sacramento on Tuesday. It was the second night of prayers for Ramadan. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Imam Dr. Muhammad Najib recites the the Quran inside the Masjid Annur Islamic Center in south Sacramento on Tuesday. Taraweeh prayers usually run for about two hours, with the goal to finish all the pages of the Quran by the end of the holy month. However, with shortened services due to COVID-19 prevention measures, imams might only be able to finish half of those pages. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

In a sectioned off part of the parking lot at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in south Sacramento, worshippers wear masks and are distanced more than usual on Tuesday. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com