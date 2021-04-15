Sacramento woman missing over 2 weeks while vacationing in Florida, last seen near Miami

A search is intensifying for a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since late March in South Florida, identified by family as a mother of two from Sacramento.

Authorities originally reported the last known whereabouts of Angela Morrisey as the Bayside Marketplace on March 28.

In a news conference late last week, the Miami Police Department announced that Morrisey was seen on surveillance footage one day later, on March 29, at a gas station in Hialeah, a suburb outside Miami.

“She was alone and did not appear to be in distress,” Miami Assistant Police Chief Armando Aguilar said. “However, we’re still working to reunite her with her mother and her family, because we are going on two weeks since she was last seen.”

Aguilar said Morrisey lost her cellphone at Bayside Marketplace, and it was recovered by police as evidence.

Morrisey’s mother, Darnella Melancon, spoke at the April 9 news conference and pleaded for her daughter to call her and let her know she is safe.

“Angela, I love you. I have come to Miami to find you. Let’s get you back home.”

Morrisey is a mother of two, Melancon said.

Indian Country Today, a nonprofit news organization that covers Native American communities, reported Wednesday on the disappearance of Morrisey, a citizen of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.

Miami police said Morrisey flew from her home in California to vacation in Miami with her boyfriend, who told police the pair were waiting for a boat tour at Bayside Marketplace when she left for the bathroom and never came back.

Aguilar said the boyfriend is “not a suspect” and that his story “was corroborated by other evidence.”

Melancon reportedly told Indian Country Today that something appeared to be off with Morrisey’s gait in the surveillance video shared by police.

She also told the publication that she and her daughter had been texting daily, but that the texts stopped after her disappearance.

A missing person report filed to police March 29 shows Morrisey as a resident of Sacramento, NBC Miami reported.

Morrisey was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white shoes and glasses. She was carrying a pink backpack and a white plastic bag, according to a missing person poster from police.

Police in Miami say anyone with information on Morrisey’s whereabouts should call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.