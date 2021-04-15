Here are the 5 new public art pieces to grace renovated downtown Sacramento district

The first of five public art pieces will be installed beginning next week at the SAFE Credit Union Convention and Performing Arts District, the city of Sacramento announced.

Kimberly Garza will be the first artist to install the work, along with Atlas Lab Inc., a Sacramento-based public art and landscape architecture firm.

Her artwork, a 25-foot-tall scupture titled “California Cathedral,” reflects the state’s relationship to the natural environment. The other artists selected are Jiayi Young, who also is from Sacramento, as well as California artists Nova Jiang and Einar and Jamex De La Torre.

“We’re delighted that the installation is beginning to get underway, and that Sacramento residents and visitors alike will have new public art to explore and experience as we continue to reopen,” said Megan Van Voorhis, the city’s creative economy manager, said in a news release. “Public art can play an important role in healing and recovery and these new works are poised to do just that by engaging the senses and bringing fresh energy to this area.”

Sacramento City Council member Katie Valenzuela said it’s important that for the city to support its arts community and provide opportunities for local creators.

“Our creative talent base contributes directly to our region’s creative vitality, while also attracting tourism, driving innovation and bringing people together,” she said in the news release.

The convention center and performing arts center, as well as Memorial Auditorium, are undergoing an extensive expansion and renovation.

The video above shows what the five pieces of artwork will look like.