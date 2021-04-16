Two from Sacramento killed in motorcycle crash near Wheatland, CHP says

A motorcycle rider and passenger from Sacramento were killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon near Wheatland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Plumas Arboga and Forty Mile roads, where a 2004 Harley Davidson collided with a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck, the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

The pickup driver reported he stopped at the stop sign while heading westbound on Forty Mile Road and looked both ways but did not see any oncoming vehicles, according to the news release.

As the driver pulled into the intersection, he then saw the Harley Davidson approaching from the northbound direction on Plumas Arboga Road, CHP officials said.

The motorcycle, traveling at unknown speed, braked and tried to veer around the Chevrolet but could not avoid the truck.

The motorcyclist and passenger, described in the CHP collision report as a 66-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, respectively, from Sacramento, were ejected from the Harley Davidson.

Both landed in the shoulder and were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the incident, and the pickup driver was not arrested.

No other details were released.