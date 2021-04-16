Missing girl, 11, sought after leaving North Highlands home overnight on foot

Deputies in Sacramento County are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who reportedly left her residence in North Highlands overnight on foot.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in social media posts said Giesselle Bracamontes left her home on Jion Court around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a striped yellow tank top and black shorts, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office set up a media staging area Friday morning at Trinity Life Center, which is near McClellan Park.