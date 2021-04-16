Local

Missing girl, 11, sought after leaving North Highlands home overnight on foot

Deputies in Sacramento County are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who reportedly left her residence in North Highlands overnight on foot.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in social media posts said Giesselle Bracamontes left her home on Jion Court around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a striped yellow tank top and black shorts, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office set up a media staging area Friday morning at Trinity Life Center, which is near McClellan Park.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service