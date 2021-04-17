Oscar Mayer’s ‘Wienermobile’ is in Sacramento. Here’s where you can find it

Hotdogger Tommy Derken, aka “Tommy Salami,” superfan Shanti Moore and hotdogger Nina LeBrun, aka “Niener Wiener,” pose for photos in front of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Saturday at the Midtown Farmers Market. jpierce@sacbee.com

If you happen to see a 27-foot long hot dog roaming the streets of Sacramento, fear not — don’t get your eyeglass prescriptions checked just yet.

One of Oscar Mayer’s iconic ‘Wienermobiles’ is in Sacramento this weekend — and there’s still time to find it yourself for a photo-op.

The Wienermobile made an appearance Friday in the capital city at the California Auto Museum, and on Saturday showed up at the Midtown Farmers Market, where hot dog enthusiasts posed for selfies with the vehicle described by the meat company as a “bun-derful American icon.”

On Sunday, the Wienermobile will be at ToyFusion in Arden Arcade for its weekly swap meet.

The toy store is located at 2230 Arden Way and the Wienermobile will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.