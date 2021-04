Local ‘Skydiving is a high risk activity.’ Lodi parachute center owner discusses latest death April 19, 2021 03:43 PM

Skydive Lodi Parachute Center owner Bill Dause speaks to the media on Monday, April 19, 2021, about the death of a woman over the weekend at his business at the Lodi Airport. Sabrina Call died when her primary and reserve parachutes became tangled.