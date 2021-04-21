Local
Deadly crash slows Highway 50 traffic on W-X stretch in Sacramento, CHP says
Authorities are responding to a fatal crash on eastbound Highway 50 along the W-X portion of the freeway in Sacramento.
The incident involved a single vehicle colliding into the center divider near 16th Street around 5:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.
As of 7 a.m., the left lane of traffic remained closed. Caltrans live traffic cameras around that time showed multiple CHP vehicles and a flatbed tow truck near a dark-colored sedan with severe damage to its front end.
Significant traffic delays are expected in the area until the lane is cleared.
No other details have been released.
