Deadly crash slows Highway 50 traffic on W-X stretch in Sacramento, CHP says

A fatal single-vehicle crash closed one lane of eastbound Highway 50 the morning of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, authorities said.

Authorities are responding to a fatal crash on eastbound Highway 50 along the W-X portion of the freeway in Sacramento.

The incident involved a single vehicle colliding into the center divider near 16th Street around 5:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

As of 7 a.m., the left lane of traffic remained closed. Caltrans live traffic cameras around that time showed multiple CHP vehicles and a flatbed tow truck near a dark-colored sedan with severe damage to its front end.

Significant traffic delays are expected in the area until the lane is cleared.

No other details have been released.