Overturned big rig closes lanes of I-5 in Elk Grove. Traffic ‘extremely heavy,’ CHP says

Both lanes of Interstate 5 are closed near Elk Grove Boulevard after a big rig overturned early Friday, April 23, 2021. Traffic was flowing very slowly using the center median.

Both lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed in Elk Grove after a big rig overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Elk Grove Boulevard, according to the CHP’s online incident log.

The CHP South Sacramento office in social media posts shortly after 6:30 a.m. said both northbound lanes are closed but that traffic was being allowed to use the center median. Congestion was “extremely heavy” as a result.

The CHP estimates lanes will reopen around 8 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were any injuries. No other details were provided.