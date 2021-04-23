Local

Overturned big rig closes lanes of I-5 in Elk Grove. Traffic ‘extremely heavy,’ CHP says

Both lanes of Interstate 5 are closed near Elk Grove Boulevard after a big rig overturned early Friday, April 23, 2021. Traffic was flowing very slowly using the center median.
Both lanes of Interstate 5 are closed near Elk Grove Boulevard after a big rig overturned early Friday, April 23, 2021. Traffic was flowing very slowly using the center median. CHP South Sacramento

Both lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed in Elk Grove after a big rig overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Elk Grove Boulevard, according to the CHP’s online incident log.

The CHP South Sacramento office in social media posts shortly after 6:30 a.m. said both northbound lanes are closed but that traffic was being allowed to use the center median. Congestion was “extremely heavy” as a result.

The CHP estimates lanes will reopen around 8 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were any injuries. No other details were provided.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  

Business & Real Estate

How did REI spend Earth Month? Glorifying a gas-guzzling SUV

Environment

Editorial: Biden set the right climate goal. Now we have to meet it

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service