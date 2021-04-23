Local
Overturned big rig closes lanes of I-5 in Elk Grove. Traffic ‘extremely heavy,’ CHP says
Both lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed in Elk Grove after a big rig overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Elk Grove Boulevard, according to the CHP’s online incident log.
The CHP South Sacramento office in social media posts shortly after 6:30 a.m. said both northbound lanes are closed but that traffic was being allowed to use the center median. Congestion was “extremely heavy” as a result.
The CHP estimates lanes will reopen around 8 a.m.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were any injuries. No other details were provided.
