Motorcyclist killed in crash on Bradshaw Road identified as Elk Grove teen

A motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday in Sacramento County has been identified by the coroner as an Elk Grove teenager.

The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries after being ejected in a collision on northbound Bradshaw Road near Jackson Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol’s activity log.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 17-year-old David Zeitulaev.

No other details have been released.