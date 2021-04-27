Local

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Bradshaw Road identified as Elk Grove teen

A motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday in Sacramento County has been identified by the coroner as an Elk Grove teenager.

The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries after being ejected in a collision on northbound Bradshaw Road near Jackson Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol’s activity log.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 17-year-old David Zeitulaev.

No other details have been released.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service