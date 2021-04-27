‘What is going on?!’ Bird startles Sacramento meteorologist during live TV forecast

Fox 40 meteorologist was startled when a bird got too close to the station’s Mt. Vaca camera during a live forecast Friday, April 23, 2021.

A giant bird gave a Sacramento meteorologist a good scare during a live television forecast last week.

Well, it may not have been giant. But it certainly looked that way from where Adam Epstein was standing Friday in the KTXL studios.

The Fox 40 weather journalist was just starting to give a rundown of weekend temperature and precipitation outlooks when, on the large screen behind him, a bird decided to inspect the station’s Mount Vaca camera up close during a live feed.

The inquisitive creature and its fast-flapping wings suddenly replaced the view of the horizon behind Epstein, spooking him.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa!” he exclaimed, jumping aside, as hearty laughter erupted from crews behind the camera. “What is going on?! Never seen that before. Never! Wow. First time Vaca cam has some action aside from some fog out in Solano County. Frightening stuff!”

I guess this hungry bird thought I looked like a snack pic.twitter.com/Vo162FkEMt — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) April 23, 2021

Epstein tweeted a video clip of the encounter later that morning and was able to poke fun at himself.

“I guess this hungry bird thought I looked like a snack,” he tweeted.