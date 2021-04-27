Local

Leaking gas line near Kaiser South Sacramento hospital repaired, authorities say

PG&E personnel quickly patched a ruptured, leaking gas line Tuesday morning near the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility workers had “mitigated the gas leak” and that road closures would be lifted shortly.

No evacuations were ordered. Nearby Wyndham Drive was closed from Valley Hi Drive to Bruceville Road between about 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to fire officials.

The Fire Department said the gas leak was caused by construction work.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service