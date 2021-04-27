Leaking gas line near Kaiser South Sacramento hospital repaired, authorities say

PG&E personnel quickly patched a ruptured, leaking gas line Tuesday morning near the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility workers had “mitigated the gas leak” and that road closures would be lifted shortly.

No evacuations were ordered. Nearby Wyndham Drive was closed from Valley Hi Drive to Bruceville Road between about 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to fire officials.

The Fire Department said the gas leak was caused by construction work.

Incident info: Ruptured gas line near Wyndham Dr. and Arroyo Vista Dr. on the property of Kaiser South. Gas leak due to construction workers. PG&E on scene. No evacuations taking place at this point. Wyndham Dr. closed between Valley Hi and Bruceville Rd. pic.twitter.com/MUCuoy8KiV — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 27, 2021