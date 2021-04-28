Pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously injured on Power Inn Road in Sacramento

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle near the Granite Regional Park neighborhood in Sacramento, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. near Power Inn Road and Cucamonga Avenue, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Woo. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, he said.

Southbound Power Inn Road was closed in the area for a few hours but reopened just before 7 a.m., police said in social media posts.

No other details or updated status on the victim were available as of 8:30 a.m.