CHP sends alert for missing 71-year-old man last seen near Sacramento’s Garden Highway

Law enforcement in Sacramento are seeking an at-risk 71-year-old man who has been reported missing, last seen Wednesday afternoon.

John Raymond Torgerson, described as 5-foot-9 and approximately 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, pink polo shirt and blue jeans, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and a Silver Alert from the California Highway Patrol.

Torgerson was last seen around 3:45 p.m. near the 2200 block of Garden Highway, according to social media posts from the Sheriff’s Office and CHP. That location adjacent to the Caltrans Workers Memorial Bridge (formerly known as the Bryte Bend Bridge) where Interstate 80 travels over the Sacramento River.

Torgerson suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented, according to the CHP alert.

Torgerson is believed to be on foot. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.