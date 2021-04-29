At least 3 dead in South Oroville crash involving power pole, CHP says

At least three people were killed in a traffic collision midday Thursday in South Oroville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded around noon to a crash near Baggett Marysville Road and Lincoln Street, according to the CHP’s online activity log, which shows the collision as a fatality incident with “at least 3” victims.

The crash involved at least one vehicle striking a pole, the CHP activity log said.

Cal Fire’s Butte unit said in a social media post shortly after noon that roadways in the area were closed due to a traffic collision and downed power lines.

No other details were immediately available. The scene is a residential area about a mile east of Highway 70 and a mile south of Highway 162 in Butte County.