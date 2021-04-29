Local

At least 3 dead in South Oroville crash involving power pole, CHP says

At least three people were killed in a traffic collision midday Thursday in South Oroville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded around noon to a crash near Baggett Marysville Road and Lincoln Street, according to the CHP’s online activity log, which shows the collision as a fatality incident with “at least 3” victims.

The crash involved at least one vehicle striking a pole, the CHP activity log said.

Cal Fire’s Butte unit said in a social media post shortly after noon that roadways in the area were closed due to a traffic collision and downed power lines.

No other details were immediately available. The scene is a residential area about a mile east of Highway 70 and a mile south of Highway 162 in Butte County.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
