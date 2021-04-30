See emotional reunion: Dog stolen from front yard in Sacramento returned to owner

Sacramento police returned a missing dog to her owner on Wednesday, setting up an emotional reunion three days after the pet was stolen out of the front yard, according to the officials.

Video from the Sacramento Police Department shows Rubi Rose, tail wagging madly, reuniting with her owner outside the police station.

“SPD Detective Loriaux was on the case and began investigating,” the department wrote in a Facebook caption.. “Today Detectives Loriaux and Rodarte located the suspect’s car with the suspect and Rubi Rose inside.”

The dog-napping occurred in South Sacramento.

The suspect was taken into custody for theft related charges, according to the police department.

Storyful contributed to this article.