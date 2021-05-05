Man, 20, and 17-year-old boy killed in Highway 70 crash near Olivehurst, CHP says

A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy from Olivehurst were killed Tuesday after their vehicle collided with an SUV and then crashed into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two males were traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Olivehurst Avenue around noon, in a 1997 Honda Prelude driven by the 20-year-old at an unknown speed, when the car veered to the right and struck a Lincoln SUV that was going about 55 mph, the CHP Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

The Honda veered back onto the roadway, then lost control and veered again onto the shoulder, striking a tree and coming to rest near railroad tracks, according to the news release.

Both occupants of the Honda suffered fatal “blunt force” injuries and were pronounced dead, according to the CHP collision report. The victims’ identities have not been released by the coroner’s office.

The SUV driver, a 56-year-old Olivehurst man, was uninjured. He pulled over to the shoulder and waited for authorities to arrive, according to the CHP.

The crash report indicates all three involved parties were wearing seat belts.

No other details were released.