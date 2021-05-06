Big Day of Giving underway, already over $4 million given to Sacramento nonprofits

Big Day of Giving 2021 is underway, as Sacramento’s annual 24-hour charity drive looks to live up to last year’s record-setting performance.

By 9 a.m. more than 21,000 donations have already combined for more than $4.4 million given to 664 local nonprofit organizations. Additionally, in a feature first added to the event last year, more than 600 volunteers have pledged more than 39,000 total hours of their time.

In its ninth year, the Big Day of Giving raised $52 million in its first eight charity drives, for an average of about $6.5 million a year, according to its website.

The event in 2020 coincided with the earliest weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had left many nonprofits — especially those that depend on in-person events for funding, such as the performing arts — in dire straits. Donors stepped up big time, giving a record-shattering $12 million.

Topping last year’s leaderboard was Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, followed by the Salvation Army.

Early in this year’s Big Day, the Yolo Food Bank was on top at $108,000 as of 9 a.m., followed by Salvation Army at $91,000, Placer Land Trust at $83,000, Women’s Empowerment at $73,000 and Sacramento Splash at $65,000.

The annual charity drive is organized by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. A total of 688 nonprofits are participating this year.

Information on how to donate and a list of all organizations involved this year can be found at bigdayofgiving.org.