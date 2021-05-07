Firefighters battle Tahoe Park blaze that spread to 3 homes; smoke seen across Sacramento

Three homes and an outbuilding were severely burned in a three-alarm fire that broke out Friday afternoon in the Tahoe Park section of Sacramento.

The fire started around 4:20 p.m. on the 5600 block of 11th Avenue, according to a social media post by the Sacramento Fire Department, and quickly spread to two additional homes — one on 56th Street and another on 57th Street — and a pool house.

The structures in the densely-packed neighborhood were “heavily damaged,” according to spokesman Capt. Keith Wade. He said no injuries were reported.

“Early indications are the fire started on the exterior of one of the homes,” he said in a social media update just before 6 p.m. Fire investigators will work to determine the cause of the blaze.

Smoke from the blaze wafted across the city’s central district and the eastern suburbs, including Rancho Cordova, and was visible across the area.