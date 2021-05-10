Broken gas line leads to fire near homeless encampment in Sacramento’s Parkway area

Fire and utility personnel mitigated a gas fire that sparked Monday morning after a line ruptured in an underpass near a homeless encampment in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood.

The Sacramento Fire Department in a tweet around 8:45 a.m. Monday said PG&E and fire crews were “containing the fire and isolating the area” near Mack Road and Tangerine Avenue, and described the fire as a “dynamic” situation.

Around 10:10 a.m., the Fire Department said PG&E had “clamped the gas lines” and that crews quickly extinguished the fire with no injuries occurring.

Video posted by the Fire Department showed leaking gas blowing in the wind under the roadway, then erupting into flames.

The cause of the fire and line break is under investigation, and no other details were immediately available.

Incident info: Mack Rd/ Tangerine Ave. dynamic fire conditions from a broken natural gas line underneath the roadway and in close proximity to a homeless encampment. PG&E responding and fire crews are containing the fire and isolating the area. pic.twitter.com/KFqg5LmqY9 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 10, 2021