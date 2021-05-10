Local
Yuba City man, 23, killed in ‘extremely high’ speed crash near Plumas Lake, CHP says
A Yuba City man was killed Saturday morning near Plumas Lake after his vehicle crashed while traveling “extremely” fast, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Brayan Cruz of Yuba City.
The CHP in a news release said investigators determined that around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Cruz was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on River Oaks Boulevard just south of Plumas Lake “at an extremely high rate of speed” when he was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
“His Honda Civic left the west edge (of) the roadway, jumped the curb, and struck a light pole,” the CHP collision report reads. “The Honda continued in a southwesterly direction and struck a concrete wall.
“This caused the Honda to become airborne. The Honda struck a steel bridge railing before careening another 150 feet to its point of rest below the bridge.”
The CHP news release said a Plumas Lake man noticed the badly damaged Honda while walking his dog and called 911.
Cruz suffered fatal injuries.
Alcohol is “suspected as cause in this collision,” the CHP wrote.
