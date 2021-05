A driver killed Monday in a vehicle crash in Rancho Cordova has been identified by the coroner.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified 59-year-old Lena Watford, of Sacramento, as the victim in a single-vehicle crash reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday by Rancho Cordova Police Department.

The crash happened on Bradshaw Road just south of Folsom Boulevard.

No other details were available.