Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes of Highway 50 in East Sacramento, CHP says

A fatal crash on Highway 50 involving a motorcycle has closed two lanes of traffic in East Sacramento.

The right two lanes of westbound Highway 50 are closed near 59th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

The coroner was dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. for at least one fatality, according to the CHP log.

Significant delays are expected in the area until the roadway is clear. Caltrans in a tweet said traffic was backed up “several miles shortly after 1 p.m.”

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Identification of the victim will be handled by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
