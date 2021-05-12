Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes of Highway 50 in East Sacramento, CHP says

A fatal crash on Highway 50 involving a motorcycle has closed two lanes of traffic in East Sacramento.

The right two lanes of westbound Highway 50 are closed near 59th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

The coroner was dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. for at least one fatality, according to the CHP log.

Significant delays are expected in the area until the roadway is clear. Caltrans in a tweet said traffic was backed up “several miles shortly after 1 p.m.”

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Identification of the victim will be handled by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.