17-year-old recovered from American River in Rancho Cordova identified by coroner

Search and rescue teams look for a missing boy in the American River near Rancho Cordova on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Search and rescue teams look for a missing boy in the American River near Rancho Cordova on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Paula Golus

A 17-year-old boy whose body was recovered Saturday night from the American River in Rancho Cordova has been identified by the coroner.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the drowning victim as Melino Liu of Sacramento.

Details remain limited, but Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said search crews were sent to the river around 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a boy entering the water but not resurfacing.

Coroner’s records show the location of the incident as the river access point on El Manto Drive.

